Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workflows rollback handlers now include step context
Workflows makes it easier to build reliable multi-step applications that can recover when downstream systems fail. Rollback handlers now receive the original step context via a
ctx object for the step being rolled back. This includes
ctx.step.name,
ctx.step.count,
ctx.attempt, and the step
config with defaults applied.
The step configuration includes the retry and timeout settings used for that step, so you can customize your step recovery logic according to those fields.
Refer to rollback options to learn more.