Pay Per Crawl advanced configuration
You can now configure advanced Pay Per Crawl settings for your zone, including:
- Disable Pay Per Crawl by URI pattern using Configuration Rules to offer free access to specific pages while charging for others.
- Dynamic pricing by having your origin return a
crawler-priceresponse header, or by using a Cloudflare Worker to set prices based on request properties.
When dynamic pricing is enabled, Pay Per Crawl adds a
cf-pay-per-crawl request header to origin requests so your origin or Worker can determine the appropriate price.
Refer to the Advanced configuration documentation for details.