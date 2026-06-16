Pay Per Crawl advanced configuration

You can now configure advanced Pay Per Crawl settings for your zone, including:

Disable Pay Per Crawl by URI pattern using Configuration Rules to offer free access to specific pages while charging for others.

using Configuration Rules to offer free access to specific pages while charging for others. Dynamic pricing by having your origin return a crawler-price response header, or by using a Cloudflare Worker to set prices based on request properties.

When dynamic pricing is enabled, Pay Per Crawl adds a cf-pay-per-crawl request header to origin requests so your origin or Worker can determine the appropriate price.

Refer to the Advanced configuration documentation for details.