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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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New optimization features in Images

Cloudflare Images

These updates introduce new features for optimizing and manipulating with Images:

  • New composite option: Control how overlays are blended with the base image.
  • Percentage widths: Set the dimensions of an overlay as a fraction of the dimensions of the base image.
  • New fit modes: Use aspect-crop to always preserve the target aspect ratio or scale-up to always enlarge images.
  • New upscale parameter: Apply AI upscaling to produce sharper, more detailed results when enlarging images.