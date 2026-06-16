Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New optimization features in Images
These updates introduce new features for optimizing and manipulating with Images:
- New
compositeoption: Control how overlays are blended with the base image.
- Percentage widths: Set the dimensions of an overlay as a fraction of the dimensions of the base image.
- New
fitmodes: Use
aspect-cropto always preserve the target aspect ratio or
scale-upto always enlarge images.
- New
upscaleparameter: Apply AI upscaling to produce sharper, more detailed results when enlarging images.