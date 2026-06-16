Introducing GLM-5.2 on Workers AI
We are excited to announce GLM-5.2 on Workers AI, Z.ai's flagship agentic coding model.
@cf/zai-org/glm-5.2 is a text generation model built for agentic coding workflows. With function calling and reasoning support, it can handle long codebases, multi-step planning, and tool-augmented agents.
Key features and use cases:
- Agentic coding: Designed for autonomous coding tasks, long-horizon planning, and complex software engineering workflows
- Large context window: GLM-5.2 supports up to a 1,048,576 token context window. Workers AI is launching the model with a 262,144 token context window and plans to increase this in the future
- Function calling: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns
- Reasoning: Tackles complex problem-solving and step-by-step reasoning tasks
Use GLM-5.2 through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/run or
/v1/chat/completions, or AI Gateway.
Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.