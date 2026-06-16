Introducing GLM-5.2 on Workers AI

We are excited to announce GLM-5.2 on Workers AI, Z.ai's flagship agentic coding model.

@cf/zai-org/glm-5.2 is a text generation model built for agentic coding workflows. With function calling and reasoning support, it can handle long codebases, multi-step planning, and tool-augmented agents.

Key features and use cases:

Agentic coding : Designed for autonomous coding tasks, long-horizon planning, and complex software engineering workflows

: Designed for autonomous coding tasks, long-horizon planning, and complex software engineering workflows Large context window : GLM-5.2 supports up to a 1,048,576 token context window. Workers AI is launching the model with a 262,144 token context window and plans to increase this in the future

: GLM-5.2 supports up to a 1,048,576 token context window. Workers AI is launching the model with a 262,144 token context window and plans to increase this in the future Function calling : Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns

: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns Reasoning: Tackles complex problem-solving and step-by-step reasoning tasks

Use GLM-5.2 through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ), the REST API at /run or /v1/chat/completions , or AI Gateway.

Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.