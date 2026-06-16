Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers tracing now supports custom spans
You can now create custom trace spans in your Workers code using
tracing.enterSpan(). Custom spans appear alongside the automatic platform instrumentation (fetch calls, KV reads, D1 queries, and other platform operations) in your traces and OpenTelemetry exports, with correct parent-child nesting.
The API is available via
import { tracing } from "cloudflare:workers" or through the handler context as
ctx.tracing:
Spans nest automatically based on the JavaScript async context, and are auto-ended when the callback returns or its returned promise settles. The
Span object provides
setAttribute(key, value) for attaching metadata and an
isTraced property to check whether the current request is being sampled.
Tracing must be enabled in your Wrangler configuration for spans to be recorded.
For full API details and examples, refer to Custom spans.