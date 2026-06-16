Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK improves browser automation, code execution, and recovery
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ makes it easier to build agents that can safely interact with real systems and keep working through interruptions.
Agents can now browse websites through Browser Run, write code against external tools through Codemode, use client-provided tools when delegating to Think sub-agents, and recover more reliably from deploys, Durable Object evictions, and connection churn.
Agents can now use Browser Run through a single durable
browser_execute tool. Instead of choosing from a fixed list of actions, the model writes code against the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) and can inspect pages, capture screenshots, read rendered content, debug frontend behavior, and interact with live browser sessions.
Browser sessions can be one-time, reused, or promoted from one-time to persistent during a run. This is useful when an agent needs a human to log in, complete MFA, or approve a sensitive action. The run can pause, keep the same tabs and cookies, and resume after approval.
The browser tools also add Live View URLs, optional session recording, and quick actions such as
browser_markdown,
browser_extract,
browser_links, and
browser_scrape for one-shot browsing tasks.
Codemode now uses
createCodemodeRuntime, connectors, and a durable execution log. This lets you give a model one
codemode tool instead of a large prompt full of tool definitions. The model can discover the capabilities it needs, write code against typed globals, and reuse saved snippets.
When the code reaches an approval-gated action, the runtime pauses execution and returns a pending approval. After approval, completed calls replay from the durable log, the approved action runs, and the same code continues. This makes it practical to build agents that create issues, update external systems, or perform other side effects without custom pause-and-resume logic for every tool.
Think sub-agents can now use client-defined tools over the RPC
chat() path. A parent agent can pass tool schemas with
clientTools and resolve tool calls through
onClientToolCall. This lets delegated agents use caller-provided capabilities without requiring a browser WebSocket.
Think Workflows also improve
step.prompt(). A prompt step now runs a full agentic turn before returning structured output, so the agent can call tools before producing the typed result. This makes Workflow steps more useful for durable triage, research, and approval flows.
The unified Think execute tool can also include
cdp.* browser capabilities alongside
state.* and
tools.* when Browser Run is bound.
Voice clients can route assistant audio to a specific output device. Use
outputDeviceId with
useVoiceAgent, or call
client.setOutputDevice() from the framework-agnostic client.
Browsers without speaker-selection support continue playing through the default output device and report a non-fatal
outputDeviceError.
This release includes several fixes for production agents:
useAgentand
AgentClienthandle WebSocket replacement more reliably during reconnects and configuration changes.
- Chat stream replay is more reliable after reconnects, deploys, and provider errors.
- Fiber recovery continues across multi-pass scans and backs off when recovery hooks keep failing.
- Agent teardown continues even when the request that started teardown is canceled.
- Large session histories use byte-budgeted reads to reduce memory pressure during startup.
To update to the latest version:
npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
yarn add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
pnpm add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
bun add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
Refer to the Codemode documentation, Browser tools documentation, Think tools documentation, and Voice documentation for more information.