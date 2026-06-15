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WAF Release - 2026-06-15

WAF

This week's release introduces new managed protection to address a critical SQL injection vulnerability in Ghost CMS (CVE-2026-26980) and a new generic rule designed to identify and block sophisticated SQL Injection (SQLi) bypass attempts leveraging obfuscated boolean logic. These rules protect affected installations from unauthorized data exfiltration at the network edge.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-26980: A blind SQL injection vulnerability in the Ghost CMS Content API (versions 3.24.0 to 6.19.0) allows unauthenticated remote attackers to inject malicious SQL commands via query parameters due to improper input validation.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGhost CMS - SQLi - CVE:CVE-2026-26980LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Obfuscated Boolean - URILogDisabled

This is a new detection.