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Terraform v5.20.0 now available

Terraform

Cloudflare's Terraform v5 Provider makes it easy for developers to manage their Cloudflare infrastructure using a configuration as code approach. It releases every 2-3 weeks to ensure that you can always manage the latest features in the platform. This week, we launched Terraform v5.20.0, which adds 24 new resources, bumps the underlying Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7, and includes a range of bug fixes and state upgraders based on community feedback.

New resources

  • cloudflare_ai_search_namespace: Manage AI Search namespaces
  • cloudflare_custom_csr: Manage custom certificate signing requests
  • cloudflare_dls_prefix_binding: Manage DLS regional service prefix bindings
  • cloudflare_flagship_app: Manage Flagship feature flag apps
  • cloudflare_flagship_flag: Manage Flagship feature flags
  • cloudflare_google_tag_gateway: Manage Google Tag Gateway
  • cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor_group: Manage load balancer monitor groups
  • cloudflare_oauth_client: Manage IAM OAuth clients
  • cloudflare_origin_cloud_region: Manage origin cloud regions (v2 endpoints)
  • cloudflare_secrets_store: Manage Secrets Store instances
  • cloudflare_secrets_store_secret: Manage Secrets Store secrets
  • cloudflare_share: Manage resource shares
  • cloudflare_share_recipient: Manage share recipients
  • cloudflare_share_resource: Manage shared resources
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups: Manage Zero Trust device deployment groups
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_class: Manage DLP data classes
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag: Manage DLP data tags
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag_category: Manage DLP data tag categories
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_group: Manage DLP sensitivity groups
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level: Manage DLP sensitivity levels
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level_order: Manage DLP sensitivity level ordering
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_application: Manage Zero Trust resource library applications
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_category: Manage Zero Trust resource library categories
  • cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector_config: Manage WARP connector tunnel configurations

Features

  • cache: add create (POST) method for smart_tiered_cache
  • cache: update OPCR config to v2 endpoints
  • dlp: promote classification Stainless config to main
  • dlp: add custom prompt topics endpoint
  • email_security_block_sender: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
  • email_security_impersonation_registry: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
  • email_security_trusted_domains: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
  • snippets: add Terraform id_property annotations for snippet and snippet_rules
  • bump Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7

Bug fixes

  • account_member: missing upgrade path from v5.0–v5.15
  • authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: nil pointer panic
  • bot_management: restore content_bots_protection handling in model.go
  • dns_record: prevent FQDN normalization from swallowing name shortening changes
  • list: nullify empty nested objects to prevent inconsistent result after apply
  • load_balancer_pool: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0
  • load_balancer_pool: add UseStateForUnknown for load_shedding attribute to prevent drift
  • r2_custom_domain: restore degraded-response handling in resource.go
  • regional_hostname: update cloudflare-go imports from v6 to v7
  • secrets_store: fix model/schema parity and guard acceptance tests
  • spectrum_application: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0
  • worker: preserve observability.traces.propagation_policy across reads
  • worker: add propagation_policy to observability defaults
  • worker_version: restore handwritten D1 database_id handling
  • workers_custom_domain: missing CertId field in state migration
  • workers_script: restore annotations Read workaround stripped by codegen
  • zero_trust_access_identity_provider: change read_only from computed to optional
  • zero_trust_access_identity_provider: add UseStateForUnknown to SAML-only config fields
  • zero_trust_access_identity_provider: use UseNonNullStateForUnknown on scim_config fields
  • zero_trust_access_policy: populate account_id when migrating zone-scoped v4 state
  • zero_trust_access_policy: missing common_names transform in migration
  • gracefully handle nil pointer dereference when config has attributes_flat during migration
  • set initial schema version to 500 for all new resources

Refactors

Extracted MoveState nil guard into shared helper

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