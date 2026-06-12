Terraform v5.20.0 now available
Cloudflare's Terraform v5 Provider makes it easy for developers to manage their Cloudflare infrastructure using a configuration as code approach. It releases every 2-3 weeks ↗ to ensure that you can always manage the latest features in the platform. This week, we launched Terraform v5.20.0, which adds 24 new resources, bumps the underlying Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7, and includes a range of bug fixes and state upgraders based on community feedback.
- cloudflare_ai_search_namespace: Manage AI Search namespaces
- cloudflare_custom_csr: Manage custom certificate signing requests
- cloudflare_dls_prefix_binding: Manage DLS regional service prefix bindings
- cloudflare_flagship_app: Manage Flagship feature flag apps
- cloudflare_flagship_flag: Manage Flagship feature flags
- cloudflare_google_tag_gateway: Manage Google Tag Gateway
- cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor_group: Manage load balancer monitor groups
- cloudflare_oauth_client: Manage IAM OAuth clients
- cloudflare_origin_cloud_region: Manage origin cloud regions (v2 endpoints)
- cloudflare_secrets_store: Manage Secrets Store instances
- cloudflare_secrets_store_secret: Manage Secrets Store secrets
- cloudflare_share: Manage resource shares
- cloudflare_share_recipient: Manage share recipients
- cloudflare_share_resource: Manage shared resources
- cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups: Manage Zero Trust device deployment groups
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_class: Manage DLP data classes
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag: Manage DLP data tags
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag_category: Manage DLP data tag categories
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_group: Manage DLP sensitivity groups
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level: Manage DLP sensitivity levels
- cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level_order: Manage DLP sensitivity level ordering
- cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_application: Manage Zero Trust resource library applications
- cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_category: Manage Zero Trust resource library categories
- cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector_config: Manage WARP connector tunnel configurations
- cache: add create (POST) method for smart_tiered_cache
- cache: update OPCR config to v2 endpoints
- dlp: promote classification Stainless config to main
- dlp: add custom prompt topics endpoint
- email_security_block_sender: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
- email_security_impersonation_registry: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
- email_security_trusted_domains: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration
- snippets: add Terraform
id_propertyannotations for snippet and snippet_rules
- bump Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7
- account_member: missing upgrade path from v5.0–v5.15
- authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: nil pointer panic
- bot_management: restore
content_bots_protectionhandling in model.go
- dns_record: prevent FQDN normalization from swallowing name shortening changes
- list: nullify empty nested objects to prevent inconsistent result after apply
- load_balancer_pool: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0
- load_balancer_pool: add
UseStateForUnknownfor
load_sheddingattribute to prevent drift
- r2_custom_domain: restore degraded-response handling in resource.go
- regional_hostname: update cloudflare-go imports from v6 to v7
- secrets_store: fix model/schema parity and guard acceptance tests
- spectrum_application: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0
- worker: preserve
observability.traces.propagation_policyacross reads
- worker: add
propagation_policyto observability defaults
- worker_version: restore handwritten D1
database_idhandling
- workers_custom_domain: missing
CertIdfield in state migration
- workers_script: restore annotations Read workaround stripped by codegen
- zero_trust_access_identity_provider: change
read_onlyfrom computed to optional
- zero_trust_access_identity_provider: add
UseStateForUnknownto SAML-only config fields
- zero_trust_access_identity_provider: use
UseNonNullStateForUnknownon scim_config fields
- zero_trust_access_policy: populate
account_idwhen migrating zone-scoped v4 state
- zero_trust_access_policy: missing
common_namestransform in migration
- gracefully handle nil pointer dereference when config has
attributes_flatduring migration
- set initial schema version to 500 for all new resources
Extracted
MoveState nil guard into shared helper