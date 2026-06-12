Terraform v5.20.0 now available

Cloudflare's Terraform v5 Provider makes it easy for developers to manage their Cloudflare infrastructure using a configuration as code approach. It releases every 2-3 weeks ↗ to ensure that you can always manage the latest features in the platform. This week, we launched Terraform v5.20.0, which adds 24 new resources, bumps the underlying Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7, and includes a range of bug fixes and state upgraders based on community feedback.

New resources

cloudflare_ai_search_namespace: Manage AI Search namespaces

Manage AI Search namespaces cloudflare_custom_csr: Manage custom certificate signing requests

Manage custom certificate signing requests cloudflare_dls_prefix_binding: Manage DLS regional service prefix bindings

Manage DLS regional service prefix bindings cloudflare_flagship_app: Manage Flagship feature flag apps

Manage Flagship feature flag apps cloudflare_flagship_flag: Manage Flagship feature flags

Manage Flagship feature flags cloudflare_google_tag_gateway: Manage Google Tag Gateway

Manage Google Tag Gateway cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor_group: Manage load balancer monitor groups

Manage load balancer monitor groups cloudflare_oauth_client: Manage IAM OAuth clients

Manage IAM OAuth clients cloudflare_origin_cloud_region: Manage origin cloud regions (v2 endpoints)

Manage origin cloud regions (v2 endpoints) cloudflare_secrets_store: Manage Secrets Store instances

Manage Secrets Store instances cloudflare_secrets_store_secret: Manage Secrets Store secrets

Manage Secrets Store secrets cloudflare_share: Manage resource shares

Manage resource shares cloudflare_share_recipient: Manage share recipients

Manage share recipients cloudflare_share_resource: Manage shared resources

Manage shared resources cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups: Manage Zero Trust device deployment groups

Manage Zero Trust device deployment groups cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_class: Manage DLP data classes

Manage DLP data classes cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag: Manage DLP data tags

Manage DLP data tags cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_data_tag_category: Manage DLP data tag categories

Manage DLP data tag categories cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_group: Manage DLP sensitivity groups

Manage DLP sensitivity groups cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level: Manage DLP sensitivity levels

Manage DLP sensitivity levels cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_sensitivity_level_order: Manage DLP sensitivity level ordering

Manage DLP sensitivity level ordering cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_application: Manage Zero Trust resource library applications

Manage Zero Trust resource library applications cloudflare_zero_trust_resource_library_category: Manage Zero Trust resource library categories

Manage Zero Trust resource library categories cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector_config: Manage WARP connector tunnel configurations

Features

cache: add create (POST) method for smart_tiered_cache

add create (POST) method for smart_tiered_cache cache: update OPCR config to v2 endpoints

update OPCR config to v2 endpoints dlp: promote classification Stainless config to main

promote classification Stainless config to main dlp: add custom prompt topics endpoint

add custom prompt topics endpoint email_security_block_sender: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration

state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration email_security_impersonation_registry: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration

state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration email_security_trusted_domains: state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration

state upgrader for v4 to v5 migration snippets: add Terraform id_property annotations for snippet and snippet_rules

add Terraform annotations for snippet and snippet_rules bump Go SDK to cloudflare-go v7

Bug fixes

account_member: missing upgrade path from v5.0–v5.15

missing upgrade path from v5.0–v5.15 authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: nil pointer panic

nil pointer panic bot_management: restore content_bots_protection handling in model.go

restore handling in model.go dns_record: prevent FQDN normalization from swallowing name shortening changes

prevent FQDN normalization from swallowing name shortening changes list: nullify empty nested objects to prevent inconsistent result after apply

nullify empty nested objects to prevent inconsistent result after apply load_balancer_pool: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0

accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0 load_balancer_pool: add UseStateForUnknown for load_shedding attribute to prevent drift

add for attribute to prevent drift r2_custom_domain: restore degraded-response handling in resource.go

restore degraded-response handling in resource.go regional_hostname: update cloudflare-go imports from v6 to v7

update cloudflare-go imports from v6 to v7 secrets_store: fix model/schema parity and guard acceptance tests

fix model/schema parity and guard acceptance tests spectrum_application: accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0

accept early-v5 object-shape state at schema_version=0 worker: preserve observability.traces.propagation_policy across reads

preserve across reads worker: add propagation_policy to observability defaults

add to observability defaults worker_version: restore handwritten D1 database_id handling

restore handwritten D1 handling workers_custom_domain: missing CertId field in state migration

missing field in state migration workers_script: restore annotations Read workaround stripped by codegen

restore annotations Read workaround stripped by codegen zero_trust_access_identity_provider: change read_only from computed to optional

change from computed to optional zero_trust_access_identity_provider: add UseStateForUnknown to SAML-only config fields

add to SAML-only config fields zero_trust_access_identity_provider: use UseNonNullStateForUnknown on scim_config fields

use on scim_config fields zero_trust_access_policy: populate account_id when migrating zone-scoped v4 state

populate when migrating zone-scoped v4 state zero_trust_access_policy: missing common_names transform in migration

missing transform in migration gracefully handle nil pointer dereference when config has attributes_flat during migration

during migration set initial schema version to 500 for all new resources

Refactors

Extracted MoveState nil guard into shared helper