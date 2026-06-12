Moonshot AI Kimi K2.7 Code now available on Workers AI

@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.7-code is now available on Workers AI. Kimi K2.7 Code is a code-optimized variant of the Kimi K2 family, built on a Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 1T total parameters and 32B active per token.

Improved coding and agent performance

K2.7 Code delivers meaningful gains over K2.6 on coding and agentic benchmarks:

+21.8% on Kimi Code Bench v2

on Kimi Code Bench v2 +11.0% on Program Bench

on Program Bench +31.5% on MLS Bench Lite

Reasoning efficiency

K2.7 Code uses 30% fewer reasoning tokens compared to K2.6, reducing overthinking and lowering inference cost for reasoning-heavy workloads.

Key capabilities

262.1k token context window for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and codebases across long-running agent sessions

for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and codebases across long-running agent sessions Long-horizon coding with improved instruction following and higher end-to-end coding task success rates

with improved instruction following and higher end-to-end coding task success rates Vision inputs for processing images alongside text

for processing images alongside text Thinking mode with configurable reasoning depth via chat_template_kwargs.thinking

with configurable reasoning depth via Multi-turn tool calling for building agents that invoke tools across multiple conversation turns

for building agents that invoke tools across multiple conversation turns Structured outputs with JSON schema support

Differences from Kimi K2.6

If you are migrating from Kimi K2.6, note the following:

K2.7 Code is optimized for coding tasks with improved benchmark performance and reasoning efficiency

Cached input token pricing is $0.19 per M tokens (vs $0.16 for K2.6)

API usage is identical — no parameter changes required

Get started

Use Kimi K2.7 Code through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ), the REST API at /ai/run , or the OpenAI-compatible endpoint at /v1/chat/completions . You can also use AI Gateway with any of these endpoints.

For more information, refer to the Kimi K2.7 Code model page and pricing.