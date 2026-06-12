Filter Durable Objects metrics by object ID or name

You can now filter the Metrics tab for a Durable Objects namespace by an individual Durable Object's ID or name in the Cloudflare dashboard. Previously, metrics charts only showed aggregate, namespace-level data, making it difficult to isolate the behavior of a specific object.

Start typing an ID or name into the filter and select a match from the autocomplete dropdown. Every chart on the page updates to reflect only the selected object. This makes it easier to identify and investigate a single Durable Object when debugging a high-traffic object, an error spike, or unexpected storage usage. Clear the filter to return to namespace-level metrics.

Metrics are powered by the GraphQL Analytics API, so standard analytics behavior such as ingestion delay and sampling applies.

For more information, refer to Metrics and analytics.