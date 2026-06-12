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Filter Durable Objects metrics by object ID or name

Durable Objects Workers

You can now filter the Metrics tab for a Durable Objects namespace by an individual Durable Object's ID or name in the Cloudflare dashboard. Previously, metrics charts only showed aggregate, namespace-level data, making it difficult to isolate the behavior of a specific object.

Go to Durable Objects

Start typing an ID or name into the filter and select a match from the autocomplete dropdown. Every chart on the page updates to reflect only the selected object. This makes it easier to identify and investigate a single Durable Object when debugging a high-traffic object, an error spike, or unexpected storage usage. Clear the filter to return to namespace-level metrics.

Metrics are powered by the GraphQL Analytics API, so standard analytics behavior such as ingestion delay and sampling applies.

For more information, refer to Metrics and analytics.

The Durable Objects Metrics tab filtered to a single object by ID, showing per-object requests and errors by invocation status.