Track Dynamic Workers usage from the dashboard and GraphQL API

Customers can now view the number of Dynamic Workers invoked during their billing period from the Workers overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

This count reflects the number of Dynamic Workers that Cloudflare would bill for during the selected billing period. Dynamic Workers usage data only goes back to June 1, 2026.

You can also query this count through the GraphQL Analytics API by using workersInvocationsByOwnerAndScriptGroups and selecting distinctDynamicWorkerCount :

query getDynamicWorkersCount ( $accountTag : string ! $filter : AccountWorkersInvocationsByOwnerAndScriptGroupsFilter_InputObject ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { workersInvocationsByOwnerAndScriptGroups ( limit : 10000 , filter : $filter ) { uniq { distinctDynamicWorkerCount } } } } }

Use variables to set the account and billing-period date range:

{ " accountTag " : "<ACCOUNT_ID>" , " filter " : { " date_geq " : "2026-06-01" , " date_leq " : "2026-06-30" } }

For more information, refer to Dynamic Workers pricing.