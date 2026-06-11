New formats parameter for the Browser Run /snapshot endpoint

Browser Run's /snapshot endpoint now supports a formats parameter that lets you return multiple page formats in a single API call. Previously, /snapshot returned only HTML content and a screenshot. You can now also include Markdown and the accessibility tree in the same response.

These formats are particularly useful for AI agent workflows:

Markdown provides a token-efficient representation of page content that LLMs can process directly, without parsing HTML markup.

The accessibility tree provides a structured representation of a page's elements, including roles, labels, and hierarchy, helping LLMs understand page structure and navigate its contents.

The following example returns a screenshot, Markdown, and the accessibility tree in one call:

curl

TypeScript SDK

Workers Bindings Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "formats": ["screenshot", "markdown", "accessibilityTree"] }' TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const snapshot = await client . browserRendering . snapshot . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://example.com/" , formats : [ "screenshot" , "markdown" , "accessibilityTree" ] , } ) ; console . log ( snapshot . markdown ) ; console . log ( snapshot . accessibilityTree ) ; TypeScript interface Env { BROWSER : BrowserRun ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { return await env . BROWSER . quickAction ( "snapshot" , { url : "https://example.com/" , formats : [ "screenshot" , "markdown" , "accessibilityTree" ] , } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

You must request at least two formats. If you only need one, use the respective single-format endpoint such as /screenshot or /markdown .