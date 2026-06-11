Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New formats parameter for the Browser Run /snapshot endpoint
Browser Run's
/snapshot endpoint now supports a
formats parameter that lets you return multiple page formats in a single API call. Previously,
/snapshot returned only HTML content and a screenshot. You can now also include Markdown and the accessibility tree in the same response.
These formats are particularly useful for AI agent workflows:
- Markdown provides a token-efficient representation of page content that LLMs can process directly, without parsing HTML markup.
- The accessibility tree provides a structured representation of a page's elements, including roles, labels, and hierarchy, helping LLMs understand page structure and navigate its contents.
The following example returns a screenshot, Markdown, and the accessibility tree in one call:
You must request at least two formats. If you only need one, use the respective single-format endpoint such as
/screenshot or
/markdown.
Refer to the
/snapshot documentation for the full list of accepted values.