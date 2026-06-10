Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage hosted images with the Images binding
Use the Images binding to upload, list, retrieve, update, and delete images stored in Images directly from your Worker without managing API tokens or making HTTP requests.
The
env.IMAGES.hosted namespace supports the following storage and management operations:
.upload(image, options)— Upload a new image to your account.
.list(options)— List images with pagination.
.image(imageId).details()— Get image metadata.
.image(imageId).bytes()— Stream the original image bytes.
.image(imageId).update(options)— Update metadata or access controls.
.image(imageId).delete()— Delete an image.
For example, you can upload an image from a request body and return its metadata:
Or retrieve and serve the original bytes of a hosted image:
For more information, refer to the Images binding.