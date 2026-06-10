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Manage AI Search namespaces with Wrangler CLI

AI Search

AI Search now supports namespace-level Wrangler commands, making it easier to manage namespaces from your terminal, scripts, and agent workflows.

The following commands are available:

CommandDescription
wrangler ai-search namespace listList AI Search namespaces
wrangler ai-search namespace createCreate a new AI Search namespace
wrangler ai-search namespace getGet details for a namespace
wrangler ai-search namespace updateUpdate a namespace description
wrangler ai-search namespace deleteDelete an AI Search namespace

Create a namespace for a new application or tenant directly from the CLI:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search namespace create docs-production --description "Production documentation search"

List namespaces with pagination or filter by name or description:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search namespace list --search docs --page 1 --per-page 10

Use --json with list, create, get, and update to return structured output that automation and AI agents can parse directly.

Instance-level commands also now support a --namespace flag, so you can interact with instances inside a specific namespace from the CLI:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search list --namespace docs-production

For full usage details, refer to the AI Search Wrangler commands documentation.