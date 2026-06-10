Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage AI Search namespaces with Wrangler CLI
AI Search now supports namespace-level Wrangler commands, making it easier to manage namespaces from your terminal, scripts, and agent workflows.
The following commands are available:
|Command
|Description
wrangler ai-search namespace list
|List AI Search namespaces
wrangler ai-search namespace create
|Create a new AI Search namespace
wrangler ai-search namespace get
|Get details for a namespace
wrangler ai-search namespace update
|Update a namespace description
wrangler ai-search namespace delete
|Delete an AI Search namespace
Create a namespace for a new application or tenant directly from the CLI:
List namespaces with pagination or filter by name or description:
Use
--json with
list,
create,
get, and
update to return structured output that automation and AI agents can parse directly.
Instance-level commands also now support a
--namespace flag, so you can interact with instances inside a specific namespace from the CLI:
For full usage details, refer to the AI Search Wrangler commands documentation.