Account-level DNS records quota

Cloudflare now enforces DNS records quotas at the account level for Enterprise accounts. Instead of a per-zone limit, these accounts have a quota on the total number of records across all of their zones, letting you distribute records across your zones however you like — regardless of each zone's plan. Public and internal zones are counted separately, each with a default quota of 1,000,000 records.

Accounts without an account-level quota are unaffected: existing per-zone quotas behave exactly as before.

For more details, refer to DNS records quota.