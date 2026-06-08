Introducing Threat Actor Profiles in Threat Events

TL;DR: We’ve launched Threat Actor Profiles directly inside the Threat Events dashboard. You can now immediately pivot from a generic alert or blocked event to a profile that unmasks the "Who, Why, and How" behind a threat event.

Why this matters

Security teams often suffer from a visibility gap. When an attack is blocked, it's difficult to know if it was a random automated bot or a sophisticated advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign specifically targeting your industry. Finding out usually means leaving your security dashboard to hunt through external OSINT feeds or static, out-of-date threat reports. Threat Actor Profiles solve this by sharing Cloudforce One’s deep adversary research directly inside your workflow:

Cloudflare sees the traffic in real-time across approximately 20% of the web. This means actor profiles display active malicious infrastructure the moment it touches our global edge.

Every profile provides clear strategic and tactical modules including alternative aliases, origin tracking, historical threat event volume, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping detailing the adversary's technical methods.

You can search the dedicated threat actor directory or click an actor's name inside any threat event to view all details and related events to the specific threat actor.

How to use it

Adversary tracking is now available in the Cloudflare Dashbboard and ready to be included in your daily investigation workflow:

Click on the Threat Actor name in the Threat Events table to open their full identity profile and review their aliases and attack stats.

name in the Threat Events table to open their full identity profile and review their aliases and attack stats. Navigate to Cloudflare Dashboard > Application Security > Threat Intelligence to explore the new Threat Actors tab. Here, you can browse a card-based directory of all established entities tracked by Cloudforce One.

Learn more in the Cloudforce One documentation ↗.