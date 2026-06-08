Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Authenticated SMTP submission now available in beta
You can now send emails through Cloudflare Email Service using authenticated SMTP submission on
smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465. SMTP joins the REST API and the Workers binding as a third way to send transactional email — useful for existing applications that already speak SMTP and language-native SMTP libraries (Nodemailer,
smtplib, PHPMailer, JavaMail).
|Setting
|Value
|Host
smtp.mx.cloudflare.net
|Port
465 (implicit TLS)
|AUTH
PLAIN or
LOGIN
|Username
api_token
|Password
|A Cloudflare API token (account-owned or user-owned) with Email Sending: Edit
Submissions enter the same delivery pipeline as the REST API and Workers binding: identical limits, automatic DKIM and ARC signing, and shared dashboard logs.
Send your first email with a single command:
Refer to the SMTP reference for authentication details, response codes, and language-specific examples.