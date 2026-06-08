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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Authenticated SMTP submission now available in beta

Email Service

You can now send emails through Cloudflare Email Service using authenticated SMTP submission on smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465. SMTP joins the REST API and the Workers binding as a third way to send transactional email — useful for existing applications that already speak SMTP and language-native SMTP libraries (Nodemailer, smtplib, PHPMailer, JavaMail).

SettingValue
Hostsmtp.mx.cloudflare.net
Port465 (implicit TLS)
AUTHPLAIN or LOGIN
Usernameapi_token
PasswordA Cloudflare API token (account-owned or user-owned) with Email Sending: Edit

Submissions enter the same delivery pipeline as the REST API and Workers binding: identical limits, automatic DKIM and ARC signing, and shared dashboard logs.

Send your first email with a single command:

Terminal window
curl --ssl-reqd \
  --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \
  --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \
  --mail-from "welcome@yourdomain.com" \
  --mail-rcpt "user@example.com" \
  --upload-file mail.txt

Refer to the SMTP reference for authentication details, response codes, and language-specific examples.