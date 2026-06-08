Post-meeting transcriptions are now Generally Available in RealtimeKit

RealtimeKit lets you build products where people meet over live audio and video — such as HealthTech, EdTech, proctoring, and other real-time platforms — on Cloudflare's global WebRTC infrastructure.

Post-meeting transcription is now Generally Available, so completed RealtimeKit meetings can automatically produce full transcript files after they end. Those transcripts can also power AI-generated summaries for meeting notes, review workflows, and follow-up tasks after the transcript is available.

Post-meeting transcription is a managed service powered by Workers AI using Whisper Large v3 Turbo. RealtimeKit handles transcription processing and can return transcript and summary files through webhooks or the REST API, so you do not need to run your own transcription infrastructure.

Generate transcripts and summaries

To generate a transcript after a meeting ends, set transcribe_on_end: true when creating a meeting. To also generate an AI summary automatically after the transcript is available, set summarize_on_end: true :

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /meetings" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "title": "Weekly product review", "transcribe_on_end": true, "summarize_on_end": true, "ai_config": { "transcription": { "language": "en" }, "summarization": { "word_limit": 500, "text_format": "markdown", "summary_type": "team_meeting" } } }'

Consume results

When RealtimeKit finishes processing a meeting, it creates download URLs for the transcript and, if summarize_on_end is set, the summary. You can receive those URLs automatically with webhooks, or fetch them later for a specific session with the REST API.

To receive results as soon as they are ready, configure the meeting.transcript and meeting.summary webhook events:

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /webhooks" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "AI results webhook", "url": "https://example.com/webhook", "events": ["meeting.transcript", "meeting.summary"], "enabled": true }'

To fetch results later, call the transcript or summary endpoint for the session:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /sessions/ $SESSION_ID /transcript" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /sessions/ $SESSION_ID /summary" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Use the Generate summary of transcripts for the session API only if summarize_on_end was not set and you want to generate a summary manually after the transcript is available:

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /sessions/ $SESSION_ID /summary" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Post-meeting transcription supports CSV, JSON, SRT, and VTT transcript outputs, automatic language detection and Whisper language codes. RealtimeKit also supports real-time transcription with Deepgram Nova-3 for live captions, in-meeting accessibility, and real-time note-taking.

Learn more in the RealtimeKit transcription docs and summary docs.