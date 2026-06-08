Automated Cease and Desist templates for Brand Protection

TL;DR: Brand Protection now features an Automated Cease & Desist (C&D) workflow. When you discover an infringing domain hosted outside of Cloudflare, you can instantly generate, review, and download a custom-branded, pre-filled legal notice in seconds.

Why this matters

This update introduces a major shift from pure detection to actionable enforcement, eliminating the manual burden for your Trust & Safety and Legal teams:

Instant WHOIS and Recipient Lookup: We automatically scrape registrar data and WHOIS contact information (such as the registrant or registrar abuse email) behind the scenes, highlighting exactly where your notice needs to be sent

We automatically scrape registrar data and WHOIS contact information (such as the registrant or registrar abuse email) behind the scenes, highlighting exactly where your notice needs to be sent Smart Template Automation: We pre-fill your custom-branded templates with essential metadata, including the infringing domain, registrar name, and discovery date.

We pre-fill your custom-branded templates with essential metadata, including the infringing domain, registrar name, and discovery date. Tailored Enforcement Tones: Choose from three default layout strategies depending on the severity of the infrastructure match: Exact Match: A formal demand for identical trademark infringements Similar Match: A standard notice optimized for typosquatting (one-character distance matches) Friendly Tone: An amicable initial outreach for potential unintentional or accidental infringements

Choose from three default layout strategies depending on the severity of the infrastructure match: Full Editing Control: Before creating the final PDF, a real-time review screen allows you to fine-tune the messaging, modify placeholders, and ensure your text aligns perfectly with internal legal standards

How it works

When reviewing a malicious domain match inside your dashboard, your enforcement path splits depending on where the attacker is located:

On the Cloudflare Network: If the domain uses Cloudflare’s network or registrar, trigger our existing integrated abuse reporting flow with one click. Hosted Elsewhere: If the domain is hosted on an external provider, click the Generate C&D Letter option to launch the new document builder, pick your template, verify the auto-populated recipient data, and download your finalized PDF.

You can manage your templates and enforce matches by going to the Cloudflare Dashboard > Application Security > Brand Protection and selecting your detected Brand Protection matches. For more information, read the Brand Protection documentation.