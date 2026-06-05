R2 SQL now supports UNION, INTERSECT, EXCEPT, and SELECT DISTINCT

R2 SQL now supports set operations ( UNION , INTERSECT , EXCEPT ) and SELECT DISTINCT , expanding the range of analytical queries you can run directly on Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog.

Set operations

Combine the results of multiple SELECT statements:

UNION — returns all rows from both queries, removing duplicates

— returns all rows from both queries, removing duplicates UNION ALL — returns all rows from both queries, including duplicates

— returns all rows from both queries, including duplicates INTERSECT — returns only rows that appear in both queries

— returns only rows that appear in both queries EXCEPT — returns rows from the first query that do not appear in the second

-- Find zones that had either firewall blocks OR high-risk requests SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.firewall_events WHERE action = 'block' UNION SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.http_requests WHERE risk_score > 0 . 8

-- Find zones with both firewall blocks AND high traffic SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.firewall_events WHERE action = 'block' INTERSECT SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.http_requests GROUP BY zone_id HAVING COUNT ( * ) > 10000

-- Find enterprise zones that have not been compacted SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.zones WHERE plan = 'enterprise' EXCEPT SELECT zone_id FROM my_namespace.compaction_history

Select distinct

Eliminate duplicate rows from query results:

SELECT DISTINCT region, department FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount > 1000 ORDER BY region, department LIMIT 100

For large datasets where approximate results are acceptable, approx_distinct() remains a faster alternative for counting unique values.

For the full syntax reference, refer to the SQL reference. For performance guidance, refer to Limitations and best practices.