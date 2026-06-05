Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 SQL now supports UNION, INTERSECT, EXCEPT, and SELECT DISTINCT
R2 SQL now supports set operations (
UNION,
INTERSECT,
EXCEPT) and
SELECT DISTINCT, expanding the range of analytical queries you can run directly on Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog.
Combine the results of multiple
SELECT statements:
UNION— returns all rows from both queries, removing duplicates
UNION ALL— returns all rows from both queries, including duplicates
INTERSECT— returns only rows that appear in both queries
EXCEPT— returns rows from the first query that do not appear in the second
Eliminate duplicate rows from query results:
For large datasets where approximate results are acceptable,
approx_distinct() remains a faster alternative for counting unique values.
For the full syntax reference, refer to the SQL reference. For performance guidance, refer to Limitations and best practices.