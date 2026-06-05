Filter Workers' public Internet traffic using Gateway policies

Workers using a VPC Network binding with network_id: "cf1:network" now egress to public Internet destinations through Cloudflare Gateway. This means your existing Zero Trust traffic policies — DNS, HTTP, Network, and egress — extend to traffic that originates from your Workers, the same way they do for WARP users today.

What you get by default:

Visibility. Worker egress shows up in Gateway DNS, HTTP, and Network logs alongside your other traffic, so you can audit what your Workers are calling and when.

Worker egress shows up in Gateway DNS, HTTP, and Network logs alongside your other traffic, so you can audit what your Workers are calling and when. Enforcement. Any existing Gateway policy whose selectors match a Worker request will apply — including allow / block lists, DNS category filtering, and HTTP destination rules. If you have already blocked a category for your workforce, your Workers inherit that block.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "EGRESS" , " network_id " : "cf1:network" , " remote " : true , }, ], } TOML [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "EGRESS" network_id = "cf1:network" remote = true

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Egress to a public destination — subject to your Gateway policies and logged const response = await env . EGRESS . fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; TypeScript // Egress to a public destination — subject to your Gateway policies and logged const response = await env . EGRESS . fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ;

For configuration options, refer to VPC Networks. For policy authoring, refer to Cloudflare Gateway traffic policies.