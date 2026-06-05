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Filter Workers' public Internet traffic using Gateway policies

Gateway Cloudflare Mesh Workers VPC

Workers using a VPC Network binding with network_id: "cf1:network" now egress to public Internet destinations through Cloudflare Gateway. This means your existing Zero Trust traffic policies — DNS, HTTP, Network, and egress — extend to traffic that originates from your Workers, the same way they do for WARP users today.

  1. Worker

    Calls env.EGRESS.fetch()

  2. VPC binding
  3. Cloudflare Mesh

    Bind via cf1:network

  4. Cloudflare Gateway

    Policies applied:

    DNS HTTP Network
  5. Public Internet

    Any public hostname or IP

Gateway logs DNS HTTP Network

What you get by default:

  • Visibility. Worker egress shows up in Gateway DNS, HTTP, and Network logs alongside your other traffic, so you can audit what your Workers are calling and when.
  • Enforcement. Any existing Gateway policy whose selectors match a Worker request will apply — including allow / block lists, DNS category filtering, and HTTP destination rules. If you have already blocked a category for your workforce, your Workers inherit that block.
JSONC
{
  "vpc_networks": [
    {
      "binding": "EGRESS",
      "network_id": "cf1:network",
      "remote": true,
    },
  ],
}
JavaScript
// Egress to a public destination — subject to your Gateway policies and logged
const response = await env.EGRESS.fetch("https://api.example.com/data");

For configuration options, refer to VPC Networks. For policy authoring, refer to Cloudflare Gateway traffic policies.