Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Filter Workers' public Internet traffic using Gateway policies
Workers using a VPC Network binding with
network_id: "cf1:network" now egress to public Internet destinations through Cloudflare Gateway. This means your existing Zero Trust traffic policies — DNS, HTTP, Network, and egress — extend to traffic that originates from your Workers, the same way they do for WARP users today.
What you get by default:
- Visibility. Worker egress shows up in Gateway DNS, HTTP, and Network logs alongside your other traffic, so you can audit what your Workers are calling and when.
- Enforcement. Any existing Gateway policy whose selectors match a Worker request will apply — including allow / block lists, DNS category filtering, and HTTP destination rules. If you have already blocked a category for your workforce, your Workers inherit that block.
For configuration options, refer to VPC Networks. For policy authoring, refer to Cloudflare Gateway traffic policies.