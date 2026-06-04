 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

D1 migrations support nested layouts via `migrations_pattern`

D1

You can now point wrangler d1 migrations apply at a nested migrations layout — such as the one produced by Drizzle (migrations/0001_init/migration.sql) — using the new migrations_pattern D1 binding config:

JSONC
{
  "d1_databases": [
    {
      "binding": "DB",
      "database_name": "my-database",
      "database_id": "<UUID>",
      "migrations_dir": "migrations",
      "migrations_pattern": "migrations/*/migration.sql",
    },
  ],
}

migrations_pattern is a glob (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. It defaults to ${migrations_dir}/*.sql, so existing projects keep working unchanged. Each migration's name is recorded in the migrations table as a path relative to migrations_dir.

To learn more, visit D1's migrations documentation.