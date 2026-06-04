Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
D1 migrations support nested layouts via `migrations_pattern`
You can now point
wrangler d1 migrations apply at a nested migrations layout — such as the one produced by Drizzle ↗ (
migrations/0001_init/migration.sql) — using the new
migrations_pattern D1 binding config:
migrations_pattern is a glob (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. It defaults to
${migrations_dir}/*.sql, so existing projects keep working unchanged. Each migration's name is recorded in the migrations table as a path relative to
migrations_dir.
To learn more, visit D1's migrations documentation.