D1 migrations support nested layouts via `migrations_pattern`

You can now point wrangler d1 migrations apply at a nested migrations layout — such as the one produced by Drizzle ↗ ( migrations/0001_init/migration.sql ) — using the new migrations_pattern D1 binding config:

JSONC { " d1_databases " : [ { " binding " : "DB" , " database_name " : "my-database" , " database_id " : "<UUID>" , " migrations_dir " : "migrations" , " migrations_pattern " : "migrations/*/migration.sql" , }, ], }

migrations_pattern is a glob (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. It defaults to ${migrations_dir}/*.sql , so existing projects keep working unchanged. Each migration's name is recorded in the migrations table as a path relative to migrations_dir .

To learn more, visit D1's migrations documentation.