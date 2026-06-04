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Share identity providers across accounts with IdP federation

Access

Cloudflare Access now supports IdP federation, which allows organizations to share a single identity provider across multiple Cloudflare accounts.

Instead of configuring the same IdP (for example, Okta or Entra ID) separately in every account, you configure it once in a source account and share it with the other accounts in your organization. Each recipient account gets a read-only IdP connection that routes authentication back to the source account through a bridge — a hidden application in the source account that brokers the cross-account login. End users sign in with their existing IdP credentials, and each account's Access policies evaluate the resulting identity just like any other IdP login.

Key capabilities:

  • One IdP, many accounts — Configure your IdP once and share it with all accounts in your organization.
  • Lifecycle management — As accounts join or leave your Cloudflare organization, their IdP connections are provisioned and removed automatically — no manual cleanup required.
  • Immutable recipient connections — IdP connections in recipient accounts cannot be accidentally modified or deleted.

To get started, refer to IdP federation.