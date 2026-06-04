Billable usage and budget alerts now in product sidebars

Pay-as-you-go customers can now view billable usage and create budget alerts directly from the product overview pages for Workers & Pages, D1, R2, Workers KV, Queues, Vectorize, Durable Objects, and Containers. A new sidebar widget shows current-period spend and the billing cycle date range, alongside a button to create a budget alert.

The widget pulls from the same data as the Billable Usage dashboard and aligns to your billing cycle (or the current day on Free plans), so the numbers match your invoice. Enterprise contract accounts are not yet supported.

Selecting Create budget alert opens the budget alert flow inline so you can set a dollar threshold in the same place you are reviewing usage. Budget alerts apply to your total account-level spend across all products, not just the product page you create them from.

For more information, refer to the Usage-based billing documentation.