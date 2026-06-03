Store Wrangler's OAuth credentials in your OS keychain

Wrangler can now store the OAuth credentials returned by wrangler login in an AES-256-GCM ↗-encrypted file, with the encryption key held in your operating system keychain. The default behavior is unchanged — credentials still live in a plaintext TOML file unless you opt in.

To opt in, run:

Terminal window npx wrangler login --use-keyring

The choice is persisted across Wrangler invocations. Opt back out with npx wrangler login --no-use-keyring , or override the preference for a single command with the CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_USE_KEYRING environment variable.

wrangler whoami now reports where credentials are stored:

🔐 Credentials are stored in: Encrypted file (~/.config/.wrangler/config/default.enc) with key in macOS Keychain ( service = wrangler, account = default )

Per-platform backends:

macOS uses the built-in Keychain via /usr/bin/security .

uses the built-in Keychain via . Linux uses libsecret ↗ via the secret-tool CLI from the libsecret-tools package.

uses libsecret via the CLI from the package. Windows uses Credential Manager via @napi-rs/keyring ↗ , installed on-demand the first time you opt in.