Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Store Wrangler's OAuth credentials in your OS keychain
Wrangler can now store the OAuth credentials returned by
wrangler login in an AES-256-GCM ↗-encrypted file, with the encryption key held in your operating system keychain. The default behavior is unchanged — credentials still live in a plaintext TOML file unless you opt in.
To opt in, run:
The choice is persisted across Wrangler invocations. Opt back out with
npx wrangler login --no-use-keyring, or override the preference for a single command with the
CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_USE_KEYRING environment variable.
wrangler whoami now reports where credentials are stored:
Per-platform backends:
- macOS uses the built-in Keychain via
/usr/bin/security.
- Linux uses libsecret ↗ via the
secret-toolCLI from the
libsecret-toolspackage.
- Windows uses Credential Manager via
@napi-rs/keyring↗, installed on-demand the first time you opt in.
Refer to Storing OAuth credentials in the OS keychain for the full details, including the migration behavior on opt-in/opt-out and the
CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_USE_KEYRING environment variable.