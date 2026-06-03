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Store Wrangler's OAuth credentials in your OS keychain

Workers

Wrangler can now store the OAuth credentials returned by wrangler login in an AES-256-GCM-encrypted file, with the encryption key held in your operating system keychain. The default behavior is unchanged — credentials still live in a plaintext TOML file unless you opt in.

To opt in, run:

Terminal window
npx wrangler login --use-keyring

The choice is persisted across Wrangler invocations. Opt back out with npx wrangler login --no-use-keyring, or override the preference for a single command with the CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_USE_KEYRING environment variable.

wrangler whoami now reports where credentials are stored:

🔐 Credentials are stored in: Encrypted file (~/.config/.wrangler/config/default.enc) with key in macOS Keychain (service=wrangler, account=default)

Per-platform backends:

  • macOS uses the built-in Keychain via /usr/bin/security.
  • Linux uses libsecret via the secret-tool CLI from the libsecret-tools package.
  • Windows uses Credential Manager via @napi-rs/keyring, installed on-demand the first time you opt in.

Refer to Storing OAuth credentials in the OS keychain for the full details, including the migration behavior on opt-in/opt-out and the CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_USE_KEYRING environment variable.