 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Schedule Workflow instances directly from your Workflow binding

Workflows Workers

You can now attach cron schedules directly to a Workflow binding in wrangler.jsonc. Each scheduled run creates a new Workflow instance automatically, so you do not need to define a separate Worker with a scheduled handler just to trigger your Workflow on an interval.

For example, you can configure hourly, every-15-minute, or weekday schedules on the same Workflow:

JSONC
{
  "workflows": [
    {
      "name": "my-scheduled-workflow",
      "binding": "MY_WORKFLOW",
      "class_name": "MyScheduledWorkflow",
      "schedules": ["0 * * * *", "*/15 * * * *", "0 9 * * MON-FRI"]
    }
  ]
}

This makes it easier to build recurring jobs such as database backups, invoice generation, report aggregation, and cleanup tasks without wiring up a separate Cron Trigger entrypoint.

For more information, refer to Trigger Workflows.