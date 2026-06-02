Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Schedule Workflow instances directly from your Workflow binding
You can now attach cron schedules directly to a Workflow binding in
wrangler.jsonc. Each scheduled run creates a new Workflow instance automatically, so you do not need to define a separate Worker with a
scheduled handler just to trigger your Workflow on an interval.
For example, you can configure hourly, every-15-minute, or weekday schedules on the same Workflow:
This makes it easier to build recurring jobs such as database backups, invoice generation, report aggregation, and cleanup tasks without wiring up a separate Cron Trigger entrypoint.
For more information, refer to Trigger Workflows.