Schedule Workflow instances directly from your Workflow binding

You can now attach cron schedules directly to a Workflow binding in wrangler.jsonc . Each scheduled run creates a new Workflow instance automatically, so you do not need to define a separate Worker with a scheduled handler just to trigger your Workflow on an interval.

For example, you can configure hourly, every-15-minute, or weekday schedules on the same Workflow:

JSONC { " workflows " : [ { " name " : "my-scheduled-workflow" , " binding " : "MY_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "MyScheduledWorkflow" , " schedules " : [ "0 * * * *" , "*/15 * * * *" , "0 9 * * MON-FRI" ] } ] }

This makes it easier to build recurring jobs such as database backups, invoice generation, report aggregation, and cleanup tasks without wiring up a separate Cron Trigger entrypoint.

For more information, refer to Trigger Workflows.