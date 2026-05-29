Security scans more frequent

Security Insights scans now run more often. Cloudflare scans Free accounts every 7 days, Pro and Business accounts every 3 days, and Enterprise accounts daily.

In addition, all accounts and zones now receive scans by default. You no longer need to enable scans before Cloudflare checks your account for misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and other security risks.

Granular on-demand scans are now available on any plan. You can trigger an on-demand scan for any zone, insight, insight type from the Cloudflare dashboard in order to quickly re-check your security posture after remediating an issue.

To learn more, refer to the Security Insights documentation.