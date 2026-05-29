Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Share sandbox previews through Cloudflare Tunnel
Sandboxes can expose a service running inside the container on a public preview URL through the
sandbox.tunnels namespace. The SDK uses
cloudflared inside the sandbox so you can share a running service without configuring
exposePort() or a custom domain.
By default,
sandbox.tunnels.get(port) creates a quick tunnel ↗ on a zero-config
*.trycloudflare.com URL — no Cloudflare account, DNS record, or custom domain required. This is perfect for quick development and for
.workers.dev deployments.
For more control you can create a named tunnel through
sandbox.tunnels.get(port, { name }). A named tunnel binds a hostname (
<name>.<your-zone>) backed by a Cloudflare Tunnel and a CNAME record on your zone resulting in something like https://my-app-preview.example.com ↗.
Unlike quick tunnels, which generate a new random URL each time, a named tunnel produces a persistent URL that survives container restarts. This makes named tunnels suitable for production use cases where you want control over the tunnel and it's origin.
Calling
sandbox.destroy() tears down the Cloudflare Tunnel and the associated DNS record alongside the container, so you do not leave dangling tunnels or records behind.
To update to the latest version:
npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@latest
yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@latest
pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@latest
bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@latest
For full API details, refer to the Sandbox tunnels reference.