Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Record specific participant audio tracks in RealtimeKit
You can now record specific participant audio tracks in RealtimeKit with track recording. Track recording creates separate WebM files for each participant instead of a single composite recording, which is useful for post-processing, transcription, and regulated or content-sensitive workflows.
To record specific participants, pass
user_ids when starting a track recording:
To pass
user_ids for selective track recording, use the following minimum SDK versions:
- Web Core:
@cloudflare/realtimekitversion
1.4.0or later
- Web UI Kit:
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui,
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui, or
@cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-uiversion
1.1.2or later
- Android Core or iOS Core: version
2.0.0or later
- Android UI Kit or iOS UI Kit: version
1.1.0or later
RealtimeKit provides SDKs and UI components so that you can build your own meeting experience on Cloudflare's global WebRTC infrastructure. Teams today build products ranging from telehealth to education on RealtimeKit for global audiences. You can get started today with our Quickstart or take a look at our Cloudflare Meet repo ↗ as a reference.