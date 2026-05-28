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Record specific participant audio tracks in RealtimeKit

Realtime

You can now record specific participant audio tracks in RealtimeKit with track recording. Track recording creates separate WebM files for each participant instead of a single composite recording, which is useful for post-processing, transcription, and regulated or content-sensitive workflows.

To record specific participants, pass user_ids when starting a track recording:

Terminal window
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/recordings/track \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "meeting_id": "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a",
  "user_ids": ["user-123", "user-456"]
}'

To pass user_ids for selective track recording, use the following minimum SDK versions:

  • Web Core: @cloudflare/realtimekit version 1.4.0 or later
  • Web UI Kit: @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui, @cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui, or @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui version 1.1.2 or later
  • Android Core or iOS Core: version 2.0.0 or later
  • Android UI Kit or iOS UI Kit: version 1.1.0 or later

RealtimeKit provides SDKs and UI components so that you can build your own meeting experience on Cloudflare's global WebRTC infrastructure. Teams today build products ranging from telehealth to education on RealtimeKit for global audiences. You can get started today with our Quickstart or take a look at our Cloudflare Meet repo as a reference.