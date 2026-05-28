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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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High availability replica management for Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare Mesh Cloudflare One

The Cloudflare Mesh dashboard now shows per-replica details for high availability nodes. You can see which replica is active, view each replica's Mesh IP and connection details, and manually trigger failover — all from the node detail page.

Mesh HA replica tabs showing active and passive replicas with per-replica Mesh IPs and a manual failover option

What's new

  • Replica tabs on the node detail page — switch between replicas to see each one's Mesh IP, edge data center, origin IP, platform, version, and uptime.
  • Active/passive badges identify which replica is currently routing traffic.
  • Manual failover — promote a passive replica to active with a single click. The previous active replica switches to standby.
  • HA badge in the overview table identifies nodes running multiple replicas.
  • Active replica IP shown in the overview table — the dashboard now resolves which replica is active and displays the correct Mesh IP.

Manual failover

To manually promote a passive replica:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh.
  2. Select an HA-enabled node.
  3. Select the passive replica tab.
  4. Select Promote to active and confirm.

Traffic reroutes to the promoted replica immediately. Refer to High availability for details on failover behavior.