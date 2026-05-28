Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
High availability replica management for Cloudflare Mesh
The Cloudflare Mesh dashboard now shows per-replica details for high availability nodes. You can see which replica is active, view each replica's Mesh IP and connection details, and manually trigger failover — all from the node detail page.
- Replica tabs on the node detail page — switch between replicas to see each one's Mesh IP, edge data center, origin IP, platform, version, and uptime.
- Active/passive badges identify which replica is currently routing traffic.
- Manual failover — promote a passive replica to active with a single click. The previous active replica switches to standby.
- HA badge in the overview table identifies nodes running multiple replicas.
- Active replica IP shown in the overview table — the dashboard now resolves which replica is active and displays the correct Mesh IP.
To manually promote a passive replica:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Networking > Mesh.
- Select an HA-enabled node.
- Select the passive replica tab.
- Select Promote to active and confirm.
Traffic reroutes to the promoted replica immediately. Refer to High availability for details on failover behavior.