Tool and prompt aliases for MCP server portals

When you connect third-party MCP servers through MCP server portals, you have no control over how the server author named tools or wrote descriptions. Unclear names make it harder for AI agents to select the right tool and harder for users to understand what is available.

You can now rename tools and prompts and rewrite their descriptions directly on the portal, without modifying the upstream server. For example, a tool named super_cool_tool can become search_customer_records with a description tailored to your organization.

Modified tools display a Modified label in the tools list so administrators can see which tools have been customized at a glance.

Aliases override the metadata that MCP clients receive. You can set them at two levels:

Per portal : Applies only within a specific portal. Takes precedence over server-level aliases.

: Applies only within a specific portal. Takes precedence over server-level aliases. Per server: Applies across all portals that use the server.

You can reset an alias at any time to restore the original upstream name.

For more information, refer to Tool and prompt aliases.