Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Pipeline binding configuration field renamed to stream
The
pipeline field inside the
pipelines binding configuration in your Wrangler configuration file has been renamed to
stream. The old field is deprecated but still accepted.
Update your configuration to use
stream to avoid the deprecation warning.
Before (deprecated):
After:
No other changes are required. The binding name, TypeScript types, and runtime API (
env.MY_PIPELINE.send(...)) remain the same.
For more information on configuring pipeline bindings, refer to Writing to streams.