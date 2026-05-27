Pipeline binding configuration field renamed to stream

The pipeline field inside the pipelines binding configuration in your Wrangler configuration file has been renamed to stream . The old field is deprecated but still accepted.

Update your configuration to use stream to avoid the deprecation warning.

Before (deprecated):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " pipelines " : [ { " binding " : "MY_PIPELINE" , " pipeline " : "<STREAM_ID>" } ] } TOML [[ pipelines ]] binding = "MY_PIPELINE" pipeline = "<STREAM_ID>"

After:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " pipelines " : [ { " binding " : "MY_PIPELINE" , " stream " : "<STREAM_ID>" } ] } TOML [[ pipelines ]] binding = "MY_PIPELINE" stream = "<STREAM_ID>"

No other changes are required. The binding name, TypeScript types, and runtime API ( env.MY_PIPELINE.send(...) ) remain the same.

For more information on configuring pipeline bindings, refer to Writing to streams.