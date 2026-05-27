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Pipeline binding configuration field renamed to stream

Pipelines Workers

The pipeline field inside the pipelines binding configuration in your Wrangler configuration file has been renamed to stream. The old field is deprecated but still accepted.

Update your configuration to use stream to avoid the deprecation warning.

Before (deprecated):

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "pipelines": [
    {
      "binding": "MY_PIPELINE",
      "pipeline": "<STREAM_ID>"
    }
  ]
}

After:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "pipelines": [
    {
      "binding": "MY_PIPELINE",
      "stream": "<STREAM_ID>"
    }
  ]
}

No other changes are required. The binding name, TypeScript types, and runtime API (env.MY_PIPELINE.send(...)) remain the same.

For more information on configuring pipeline bindings, refer to Writing to streams.