Cloudflare One Client for Linux (version 2026.4.1390.0)

A new GA release for the Linux Cloudflare One Client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release introduces the new Cloudflare One Client UI for Linux! You can expect a cleaner and more intuitive design as well as easier access to common actions and information. Here are some of the many things we have found our users appreciate:

Right click context menu to access the most common client actions quickly

Built-in captive portal login experience

Changes and improvements

Added a new CLI command: warp-cli mdm refresh. This command executes an immediate refresh of the Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration file.

Official support for RHEL 9 has been added for Cloudflare Mesh nodes. To install the RHEL 9 package, the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository must be active, as it contains dependencies required for the tray icon and captive portal webview.

Fixed a proxy mode connection stall issue.

Known issues