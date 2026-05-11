Pipelines pricing announced

Cloudflare Pipelines is a streaming data platform that ingests events, transforms them with SQL, and writes to R2 as JSON, Parquet, or Apache Iceberg ↗ tables. Pipelines now has published pricing based on two usage dimensions: the volume of data processed by SQL transforms and the volume of data delivered to sinks. Ingress into a Pipeline stream is free.

Billing is not yet enabled. We will provide at least 30 days notice before we start charging for Pipelines usage.

Pipelines pricing model is designed to charge per GB based on what you use:

Streams (ingress) : Free, regardless of volume.

: Free, regardless of volume. SQL transforms : $0.04 / GB for stateless transforms (filter, reshape, unnest, cast, compute).

: $0.04 / GB for stateless transforms (filter, reshape, unnest, cast, compute). Sinks: $0.03 / GB for JSON, $0.06 / GB for Parquet or Iceberg output.

Workers Free plans include 1 GB / month for each dimension. Workers Paid plans include 50 GB / month.

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to Pipelines pricing.