Skip to content

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

View RSS feedsSubscribe to RSS
Back to all posts

Go SDK v7.0.0 Released

SDKGo SDK

Full Changelog: v6.10.0...v7.0.0

This is a major version release that includes breaking changes to three packages: ai_search, email_security, and workers. These changes reflect upstream API specification updates that improve type correctness and consistency.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

See the v7.0.0 Migration Guide for before/after code examples and actions needed for each change.

AI Search - SearchForAgents Metadata Removed

The SearchForAgents nested type has been removed from all instance metadata structs. This field is no longer part of the API specification.

Removed Types:

  • InstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
  • InstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
  • NamespaceInstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents

Email Security - Path Parameter Type Changes

Multiple Email Security settings sub-resources have changed their path parameter types from int64 to string:

  • AllowPolicies (policyID int64 -> policyID string)
  • BlockSenders (patternID int64 -> patternID string)
  • Domains (domainID int64 -> domainID string)
  • ImpersonationRegistry (displayNameID int64 -> impersonationRegistryID string)
  • TrustedDomains (trustedDomainID int64 -> trustedDomainID string)

Email Security - Investigate Parameter Rename

The Investigate.Get, Investigate.Move.New, and Investigate.Reclassify.New methods now use investigateID instead of postfixID as the path parameter name.

Email Security - Domains BulkDelete Method Removed

The SettingDomainService.BulkDelete method and its associated types have been removed:

  • SettingDomainBulkDeleteResponse
  • SettingDomainBulkDeleteParams

Email Security - TrustedDomains Return Type Change

SettingTrustedDomainService.New now returns *SettingTrustedDomainNewResponse instead of *SettingTrustedDomainNewResponseUnion.

Email Security - Investigate.Move Return Type Change

InvestigateMoveService.New now returns *pagination.SinglePage[InvestigateMoveNewResponse] instead of *[]InvestigateMoveNewResponse.

Workers - Observability Telemetry Filter Restructuring

The observability telemetry filter parameter types have been restructured to support nested filter groups. New discriminated union types replace the previous flat filter arrays:

  • ObservabilityTelemetryKeysParams.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion (was []interface\{\})
  • ObservabilityTelemetryQueryParams.Parameters.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion
  • ObservabilityTelemetryValuesParams.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion

New types include FiltersObjectFiltersObject (for group filters with FilterCombination) and FiltersWorkersObservabilityFilterLeaf (for leaf filters with typed Operation, Type, and Value fields).

Features

Organizations - Audit Logs (client.Organizations.Logs.Audit)

NEW SERVICE: Query organization audit logs with cursor-based pagination.

  • List() - Retrieve audit logs

Browser Rendering (client.BrowserRendering)

  • client.BrowserRendering.Devtools.Browser.Targets.Close() - Close a specific browser target (tab, page) by ID

Queues (client.Queues)

  • client.Queues.GetMetrics() - Retrieve queue metrics for a specific queue

AI Search (client.AISearch)

  • Added WaitForCompletion parameter to NamespaceInstanceItemNewOrUpdateParams and NamespaceInstanceItemSyncParams for synchronous indexing confirmation

Bug Fixes

  • Magic Transit: ConnectorService.List parameter name corrected from query to params (non-functional, affects generated documentation only)

Deprecations

None in this release.

Get started