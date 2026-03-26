Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Access Durable Object name via `ctx.id.name`
ctx.id.name inside a Durable Object now matches what you see client-side. If a Worker accesses a Durable Object via
idFromName() or
getByName(), the same name is now available on
ctx.id.name inside the object — no need to pass it through method arguments or persist it in storage.
Previously, the TypeScript type for
ctx.id declared
name as
string | undefined, which led developers and LLM-based coding assistants to assume the name would be available inside the Durable Object. In reality, it was always
undefined from inside, forcing manual workarounds.
A few things to note about when
ctx.id.name is set:
- Populated when the Durable Object is accessed via
idFromName()or
getByName().
undefinedfor Durable Objects created with
newUniqueId().
undefinedwhen accessed via
idFromString(), even if the ID was originally created from a name.
undefinedfor names longer than 1,024 bytes.
For more information, refer to the Durable Object ID documentation.