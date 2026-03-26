Access Durable Object name via `ctx.id.name`

ctx.id.name inside a Durable Object now matches what you see client-side. If a Worker accesses a Durable Object via idFromName() or getByName() , the same name is now available on ctx.id.name inside the object — no need to pass it through method arguments or persist it in storage.

Previously, the TypeScript type for ctx.id declared name as string | undefined , which led developers and LLM-based coding assistants to assume the name would be available inside the Durable Object. In reality, it was always undefined from inside, forcing manual workarounds.

JavaScript export class ChatRoom extends DurableObject { async fetch ( request ) { // ctx.id.name now matches the name passed to getByName() or idFromName() on the client side const roomName = this . ctx . id . name ; return new Response ( `Welcome to ${ roomName } !` ) ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const stub = env . CHAT_ROOM . getByName ( "general" ) ; return stub . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

A few things to note about when ctx.id.name is set:

Populated when the Durable Object is accessed via idFromName() or getByName() .

when the Durable Object is accessed via or . undefined for Durable Objects created with newUniqueId() .

for Durable Objects created with . undefined when accessed via idFromString() , even if the ID was originally created from a name.

when accessed via , even if the ID was originally created from a name. undefined for names longer than 1,024 bytes.

For more information, refer to the Durable Object ID documentation.