Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Access Durable Object jurisdiction via `ctx.id.jurisdiction`
ctx.id.jurisdiction inside a Durable Object now reports the jurisdiction the object was created in — for example
"eu" when accessed through
env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu") — so you can make region-aware decisions without passing the jurisdiction through method arguments or persisting it in storage. For the full list of ID-construction paths that preserve
jurisdiction, refer to the Durable Object ID documentation.
ctx.id.jurisdiction is
undefined for Durable Objects that were not created in a jurisdiction-restricted namespace. Alarms scheduled before 2026-03-15 also do not have
jurisdiction stored; to backfill the value, reschedule the alarm from a
fetch() or RPC handler.