Access Durable Object jurisdiction via `ctx.id.jurisdiction`

ctx.id.jurisdiction inside a Durable Object now reports the jurisdiction the object was created in — for example "eu" when accessed through env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu") — so you can make region-aware decisions without passing the jurisdiction through method arguments or persisting it in storage. For the full list of ID-construction paths that preserve jurisdiction , refer to the Durable Object ID documentation.

JavaScript export class RegionalRoom extends DurableObject { async fetch ( request ) { // "eu" when accessed through env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu") const region = this . ctx . id . jurisdiction ; return new Response ( `Hello from ${ region ?? "the default region" } !` ) ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . jurisdiction ( "eu" ) . getByName ( "general" ) ; return stub . fetch ( request ) ; }, };