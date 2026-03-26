 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Access Durable Object jurisdiction via `ctx.id.jurisdiction`

Durable Objects Workers

ctx.id.jurisdiction inside a Durable Object now reports the jurisdiction the object was created in — for example "eu" when accessed through env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu") — so you can make region-aware decisions without passing the jurisdiction through method arguments or persisting it in storage. For the full list of ID-construction paths that preserve jurisdiction, refer to the Durable Object ID documentation.

JavaScript
export class RegionalRoom extends DurableObject {
  async fetch(request) {
    // "eu" when accessed through env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu")
    const region = this.ctx.id.jurisdiction;
    return new Response(`Hello from ${region ?? "the default region"}!`);
  }
}


// Worker
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.jurisdiction("eu").getByName("general");
    return stub.fetch(request);
  },
};

ctx.id.jurisdiction is undefined for Durable Objects that were not created in a jurisdiction-restricted namespace. Alarms scheduled before 2026-03-15 also do not have jurisdiction stored; to backfill the value, reschedule the alarm from a fetch() or RPC handler.