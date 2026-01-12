Cloudflare Threat Events now support STIX2 format
We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.
By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.
-
Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs, and SOAR tools.
-
STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.
For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation ↗.