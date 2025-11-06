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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Applications to be remapped to the new categories

Gateway

We have previously added new application categories to better reflect their content and improve HTTP traffic management: refer to Changelog. While the new categories are live now, we want to ensure you have ample time to review and adjust any existing rules you have configured against old categories. The remapping of existing applications into these new categories will be completed by January 30, 2026. This timeline allows you a dedicated period to:

  • Review the new category structure.
  • Identify any policies you have that target the older categories.
  • Adjust your rules to reference the new, more precise categories before the old mappings change. Once the applications have been fully remapped by January 30, 2026, you might observe some changes in the traffic being mitigated or allowed by your existing policies. We encourage you to use the intervening time to prepare for a smooth transition.

Applications being remappedd

Application Name Existing Category New Category
Google Photos File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design
Flickr File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design
ADP Human Resources Business
Greenhouse Human Resources Business
myCigna Human Resources Health & Fitness
UnitedHealthcare Human Resources Health & Fitness
ZipRecruiter Human Resources Business
Amazon Business Human Resources Business
Jobcenter Human Resources Business
Jobsuche Human Resources Business
Zenjob Human Resources Business
DocuSign Legal Business
Postident Legal Business
Adobe Creative Cloud Productivity Photography & Graphic Design
Airtable Productivity Development
Autodesk Fusion360 Productivity IT Management
Coursera Productivity Education
Microsoft Power BI Productivity Business
Tableau Productivity Business
Duolingo Productivity Education
Adobe Reader Productivity Business
AnpiReport Productivity Travel
ビズリーチ Productivity Business
doda (デューダ) Productivity Business
求人ボックス Productivity Business
マイナビ2026 Productivity Business
Power Apps Productivity Business
RECRUIT AGENT Productivity Business
シフトボード Productivity Business
スタンバイ Productivity Business
Doctolib Productivity Health & Fitness
Miro Productivity Photography & Graphic Design
MyFitnessPal Productivity Health & Fitness
Sentry Mobile Productivity Travel
Slido Productivity Photography & Graphic Design
Arista Networks Productivity IT Management
Atlassian Productivity Business
CoderPad Productivity Business
eAgreements Productivity Business
Vmware Productivity IT Management
Vmware Vcenter Productivity IT Management
AWS Skill Builder Productivity Education
Microsoft Office 365 (GCC) Productivity Business
Microsoft Exchange Online (GCC) Productivity Business
Canva Sales & Marketing Photography & Graphic Design
Instacart Shopping Food & Drink
Wawa Shopping Food & Drink
McDonald's Shopping Food & Drink
Vrbo Shopping Travel
American Airlines Shopping Travel
Booking.com Shopping Travel
Ticketmaster Shopping Entertainment & Events
Airbnb Shopping Travel
DoorDash Shopping Food & Drink
Expedia Shopping Travel
EasyPark Shopping Travel
UEFA Tickets Shopping Entertainment & Events
DHL Express Shopping Business
UPS Shopping Business

For more information on creating HTTP policies, refer to Applications and app types.