WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.664.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.

Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity.

Known issues