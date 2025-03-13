WARP client for Windows (version 2025.2.460.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.

Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of warp-diag or by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.

Fixed issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.

Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Fixed issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.

Known issues