WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.460.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.