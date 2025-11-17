New Cloudflare One Navigation and Product Experience

The Zero Trust dashboard and navigation is receiving significant and exciting updates. The dashboard is being restructured to better support common tasks and workflows, and various pages have been moved and consolidated.

There is a new guided experience on login detailing the changes, and you can use the Zero Trust dashboard search to find product pages by both their new and old names, as well as your created resources. To replay the guided experience, you can find it in Overview > Get Started.

Notable changes

Product names have been removed from many top-level navigation items to help bring clarity to what they help you accomplish. For example, you can find Gateway policies under ‘Traffic policies’ and CASB findings under ‘Cloud & SaaS findings.’

You can view all analytics, logs, and real-time monitoring tools from ‘Insights.’

‘Networks’ better maps the ways that your corporate network interacts with Cloudflare. Some pages like Tunnels, are now a tab rather than a full page as part of these changes. You can find them at Networks > Connectors.

Settings are now located closer to the tools and resources they impact. For example, this means you’ll find your WARP configurations at Team & Resources > Devices.

No changes to our API endpoint structure or to any backend services have been made as part of this effort.