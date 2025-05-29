New Gateway Analytics in the Cloudflare One Dashboard

Users can now access significant enhancements to Cloudflare Gateway analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organization's DNS queries, HTTP requests, and Network sessions. These powerful new dashboards enable you to go beyond raw logs and gain actionable insights into how your users are interacting with the Internet and your protected resources.

You can now visualize and explore:

Patterns Over Time: Understand trends in traffic volume and blocked requests, helping you identify anomalies and plan for future capacity.

Top Users & Destinations: Quickly pinpoint the most active users, enabling better policy enforcement and resource allocation.

Actions Taken: See a clear breakdown of security actions applied by Gateway policies, such as blocks and allows, offering a comprehensive view of your security posture.

Geographic Regions: Gain insight into the global distribution of your traffic.

To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗ and go to Analytics in the side navigation bar.