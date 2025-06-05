Changelog
Cloudflare One Analytics Dashboards and Exportable Access Report
Cloudflare One now offers powerful new analytics dashboards to help customers easily discover available insights into their application access and network activity. These dashboards provide a centralized, intuitive view for understanding user behavior, application usage, and security posture.
![Cloudflare One Analytics Dashboards](~/assets/images/changelog/cloudflare-one/Analytics Dashboards.png)
Additionally, a new exportable access report is available, allowing customers to quickly view high-level metrics and trends in their application access. A preview of the report is shown below, with more to be found in the report:
Both features are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.
