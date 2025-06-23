Data Security Analytics in the Zero Trust dashboard

Zero Trust now includes Data security analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organization sensitive data.

The new dashboard includes:

Sensitive Data Movement Over Time: See patterns and trends in how sensitive data moves across your environment. This helps understand where data is flowing and identify common paths.

Sensitive Data at Rest in SaaS & Cloud: View an inventory of sensitive data stored within your corporate SaaS applications (for example, Google Drive, Microsoft 365) and cloud accounts (such as AWS S3).

DLP Policy Activity: Identify which of your Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies are being triggered most often. See which specific users are responsible for triggering DLP policies.



To access the new dashboard, log in to Zero Trust ↗ and go to Analytics on the sidebar.