Changelog
deleteAll() now deletes Durable Object alarm
deleteAll() now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of
2026-02-24 or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.
Previously,
deleteAll() only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate
deleteAlarm() call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The
deleteAll() change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.
For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.