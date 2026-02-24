deleteAll() now deletes Durable Object alarm

deleteAll() now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of 2026-02-24 or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.

Previously, deleteAll() only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate deleteAlarm() call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The deleteAll() change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.

JavaScript // Before: two API calls required to clear all storage await this . ctx . storage . deleteAlarm () ; await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ; // Now: a single call clears both data and the alarm await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ;

For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.