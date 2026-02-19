AI dashboard experience improvements

Workers AI and AI Gateway have received a series of dashboard improvements to help you get started faster and manage your AI workloads more easily.

Navigation and discoverability

AI now has its own top-level section in the Cloudflare dashboard sidebar, so you can find AI features without digging through menus.

Onboarding and getting started

Getting started with AI Gateway is now simpler. When you create your first gateway, we now show your gateway's OpenAI-compatible endpoint and step-by-step guidance to help you configure it. The Playground also includes helpful prompts, and usage pages have clear next steps if you have not made any requests yet.

We've also combined the previously separate code example sections into one view with dropdown selectors for API type, provider, SDK, and authentication method so you can now customize the exact code snippet you need from one place.

Dynamic Routing

The route builder is now more performant and responsive.

You can now copy route names to your clipboard with a single click.

Code examples use the Universal Endpoint format, making it easier to integrate routes into your application.

Observability and analytics

Small monetary values now display correctly in cost analytics charts, so you can accurately track spending at any scale.

Accessibility

Improvements to keyboard navigation within the AI Gateway, specifically when exploring usage by provider.

Improvements to sorting and filtering components on the Workers AI models page.

For more information, refer to the AI Gateway documentation.