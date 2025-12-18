Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Retrieve your authentication token with `wrangler auth token`
Wrangler now includes a new
wrangler auth token command that retrieves your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.
The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in priority order: API token from
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or OAuth token from
wrangler login (automatically refreshed if expired).
Use the
--json flag to get structured output including the token type:
The JSON output includes the authentication type:
API key/email credentials from
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY and
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL require the
--json flag since this method uses two values instead of a single token.
