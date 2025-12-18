 Skip to content
Retrieve your authentication token with `wrangler auth token`

Workers

Wrangler now includes a new wrangler auth token command that retrieves your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.

Terminal window
wrangler auth token

The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in priority order: API token from CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or OAuth token from wrangler login (automatically refreshed if expired).

Use the --json flag to get structured output including the token type:

Terminal window
wrangler auth token --json

The JSON output includes the authentication type:

// API token
{ "type": "api_token", "token": "..." }


// OAuth token
{ "type": "oauth", "token": "..." }


// API key/email (only available with --json)
{ "type": "api_key", "key": "...", "email": "..." }

API key/email credentials from CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY and CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL require the --json flag since this method uses two values instead of a single token.